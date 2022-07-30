Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat recently announced on social media that they are ending their romantic relationship. ShaRa, as they are called by fans, had met each other during Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love with each. Their breakup did hurt their fans, but now they’d be seen together in the music video “Tere Vich Rab Disda”. The love ballad crooned by the popular duo Sachet-Parampara will be releasing on August 2. Raqesh Bapat Announces Breakup With Shamita Shetty.

Check Out Poster Of Tere Vich Rab Disda Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)