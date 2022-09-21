Kapil Sharma has mourned the death of comedian-actor, Raju Srivastava, who passed away today in Delhi. Sharma took to his social media and shared an old picture of him and 'Raju Bhai' along with an emotional note. ' I wish we could have met one more time," a part of Kapil's post for Srivastava reads. Raju Srivastav Dies at 58: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Heartfelt Condolences.

Kapil Sharma Mourns Raju Srivastava's Demise:

