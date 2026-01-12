New Delhi, January 12: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday, January 12, 2026, for a comprehensive medical evaluation. According to hospital officials, the admission follows two recent episodes of unconsciousness experienced by Dhankhar on January 10. While he originally visited the facility for a routine check-up, doctors advised immediate admission to conduct diagnostic tests, including an MRI scan. Dhankhar, who stepped down from his post on July 21, 2025, citing health-related reasons, is currently reported to be in stable condition. A specialized team of doctors is monitoring his health to address recurring medical concerns that previously affected his public engagements. No further updates have been released by the hospital at this time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)