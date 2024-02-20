Veteran actor Rituraj Singh, who was last seen playing the role of Yashpal in Star Plus' Anupamaa, passed away at the age of 59 on February 20. Reports indicate the cause of death was cardiac arrest, following an ongoing battle with pancreatic illness. Actress Rupali Ganguly, his co-star in Anupamaa, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, remembering Singh's warmth, humour and passion for cinema. She wrote, "I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn sir." Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59: Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Manoj Bajpayee and Other Celebs Mourn Untimely Demise of the Actor Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Rupali Ganguly Mourns Rituraj Singh's Death:

