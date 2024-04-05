This week again, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains the king of the TRP charts with a strong 2.4 rating. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows closely with a 2.1 rating, while Jhanak and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai make it to the third and fourth spots with impressive showings. Even Pandya Store finds a spot in the top 5 with a decent 1.5 rating. Clearly, Anupamaa continues to dominate the Indian television landscape! Rupali Ganguly Has THIS To Say About Her Successful Characters Like Monisha and Anupamaa.

Top Five Hindi Serials of This Week Revealed

