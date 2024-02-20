Veteran television actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 on February 20. The cause of death was reported to be a cardiac arrest, confirmed by his close friend and colleague Amit Behl. Singh's career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impression on audiences with memorable roles in TV and films. His passing has brought sadness to his loved ones, colleagues, and fans. Actors like Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee and others shared their condolences, remembering him for his work. Rituraj Singh Dies at 59: Did You Know Late Actor Shared Theatre Roots With Shah Rukh Khan and He Was Hailed the 'Better' Actor?

Arshad Warsi

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

Hansal Mehta

Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early. pic.twitter.com/53A2SJ4At4 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 20, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee

How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to ! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 20, 2024

Sonu Sood

Mukesh Chhabra

Vivek Agnihotri

Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die. ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/83bHy5zcd9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)