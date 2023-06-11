Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter and shared that his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident. He not just pictures of the cars involved in the accident but even lashed out at those for being on phone while driving and ‘jumping traffic lights’. Abhinav tweeted, “Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical.” Rubina retweeted the post and mentioned, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good…. Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done!” Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in Car Accident; Actress Was Best Known for Her Role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rubina Dilaik Car Accident

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good…. Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

