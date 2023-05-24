Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star Vaibhavi Upadhayay, who played Jasmine in JD Majethia’s show, passed away on Tuesday (May 23) morning. Reportedly, she met with a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. She was 32. As soon as this news was out, Anupamaa actress, Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai mourned the loss of the young artist. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "“Gone too soon, Vaibhavi." Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in Car Accident; Actress Was Best Known for Her Role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali Ganguly Mourns Vaibhavi Upadhayay's Death:

Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Vaibhavi Upadhayay No More:

Rupali Ganguly Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)