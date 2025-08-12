Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has spoken out after the Supreme Court ordered the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi and NCR to shelters to curb dog bite incidents and rabies. Urging compassion, Rupali shared on X, “I feed the homeless animals on a daily basis … every animal I feed has been regularly vaccinated and sterilized…. I support animal shelters and gaushalas … not only in my city but all over India … m a proud vegetarian… and I support the homeless fur babies …. I donot have a single elite breed at home instead have 4 indies …. My child has been with so called stray animals since he was a baby and even an animal who had not known him before has protected him. They understand love and kindness which humans fail to understand. This earth belongs to all.” Rupali, a proud pet parent, has even adopted a stray named Coffee from her show’s set. ‘Step Back From Decades of Humane, Science-Backed Policy’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Supreme Court’s Stray Dogs Order, Says ‘Voiceless Souls Aren’t Problems’ (Watch Video)

Rupali Ganguly’s Emotional Plea on Stray Dog Relocation Order – View Post

Rupali Ganguly Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

