Popular Bollywood actor Satish Shah, best known for his role in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', died on Saturday, October 25. Satish Shah breathed his last at 74. He was suffering from kidney-related issues. Confirming the news, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram and wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure.” Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84: From Jaipur Roots to ‘Sholay’ Fame, Remembering the Comic Legend Who Defined Generations of Laughter.

Satish Shah Dies at 74

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Ashoke Pandit). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)