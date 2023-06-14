Marvel's first Disney+ series in a really long time, Secret Invasion is right around the corner and is all set to bring back Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury to fight a war against the Skrulls. With critics getting to watch the first two episodes of the series early, it looks like the early-word of mouth is extremely positive with the dark nature of the series being praised and the cast being called "phenomenal." Here are some of the reactions to Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury Is Ready to Fight Shape-Shifting Invaders Alone in His Marvel Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

Jaw Dropping!

Love the fact that we literally have no idea where Skrulls can be hiding or who they're masquerading as. That's why I love the comic run. Added cast is phenomenal - Emilia Clarke & Olivia Colman are SLAYING! Episodes are an hour & end with jaw dropping reveals! #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/EByTpET5lF — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 14, 2023

Most Mature Title Yet!

#SecretInvasion is definitely Marvel's most mature title for Disney+ yet. The language and writing knows the audience has grown up and flashes of violence keep it feeling realistic while emphasizing the stakes. The Skrull invasion feels grounded and tense. I'm digging it. pic.twitter.com/H5hibN88KU — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 14, 2023

A Masterpiece!

#SecretInvasion feels like a freshly revamped blast into the past. Familiar characters in dangerously unfamiliar settings, with paranoia infused deep at the show's core. Emilia Clarke is otherworldly. Superb writing, crazy twists, and deeply personal stakes? A masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/oisEXhFbF8 — Adam 🔜 NYCC (@adamblevins_) June 14, 2023

Incredible!

#SecretInvasion is so far INCREDIBLE. From the cold open to the final shot of the first 2 episodes The stakes are high & are established in a way that made me SCREAM. Count me as a massive fan & dying to see the rest of the season. X-Files Meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers pic.twitter.com/TPXcQyM5BR — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 14, 2023

Game Changing!

#SecretInvasion is a game changing limited series that uses the spy thriller genre to tap into something dark & complex. The first two eps set a refreshingly gritty and gloomy tone, which nice change of pace from the usual formula. It’s Marvel at their best. pic.twitter.com/cqd6wMZzF2 — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) June 14, 2023

