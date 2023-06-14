Marvel's first Disney+ series in a really long time, Secret Invasion is right around the corner and is all set to bring back Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury to fight a war against the Skrulls. With critics getting to watch the first two episodes of the series early, it looks like the early-word of mouth is extremely positive with the dark nature of the series being praised and the cast being called "phenomenal." Here are some of the reactions to Secret InvasionSecret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury Is Ready to Fight Shape-Shifting Invaders Alone in His Marvel Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

Jaw Dropping!

Most Mature Title Yet!

A Masterpiece!

Incredible!

Game Changing!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)