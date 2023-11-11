The third season of Shark Tank India is here! In a promotional video, Shark Tank India revealed the identity of its newest shark, Radhika Gupta. She is the Managing Director and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, the latest addition to the Shark Tank panel. Following Ritesh Agarwal of OYO, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, and Azar Iqbal of Inshorts, Radhika joins as the new Shark. Shark Tank India Back With Season 3 on Sony LIV, Deets Inside (Watch Promo Video).

Who is Radhika Gupta?

Since 2017, she has served as the MD and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Radhika is also a Young Global Leader acknowledged by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and an author. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as an 'Asset management professional who enjoys leading teams and building businesses. Proud daughter of an Indian diplomat, global citizen, and child of change. Writer, storyteller, TEDx, and Josh Talks speaker, finding magic in words.'

Check Out The Video Here:

#SharkReveal ⚡🥁Drumrolls & Trumpets 🎺⚡ Presenting the new Shark Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. ✨ Stay tuned for more exciting updates!#SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV#SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/kAcM7Rt6cx — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) November 4, 2023

