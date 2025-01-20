Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to social media X (previously Twitter) on January 19, 2025, to share his disappointment with the camera performance of the iPhone 16. In his post, he expressed surprise at how the iPhone 16 software or app had affected the camera experience. He said, “I am surprised how the iPhone killed its camera (software / app) so badly in 16.” This time, Sharma had opted for the lighter iPhone 16 over the iPhone 16 Pro model but shared his struggles with the device’s camera performance. He further said, “It is so bad that I am seriously thinking of a Pixel now. “ Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta said, "The pixel is fab! Migrated from iphone to it." Paytm Q3 FY2025 Result: Fintech Major Revenue Surge by 10% at INR 1,828 Crore, PAT Improves by INR 208 Crore.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Complains About iPhone 16 Camera

I am surprised how the iPhone killed its camera (software / app) so badly in 16. It is so bad that I am seriously thinking of a Pixel now. Anyone else going through the same struggles ? — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 19, 2025

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Says ‘This Time Due to Lightweight, I Picked Up 16 and Not Pro’

Maybe that’s the issue. This time due to lightweight, I picked up 16 and not Pro. https://t.co/5SpcF2i0HY — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 19, 2025

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Says ‘The Pixel Is Fab! Migrated From iPhone to It.’

The pixel is fab! Migrated from iphone to it. — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) January 19, 2025

