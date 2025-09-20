Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund has advised Indian students in the US to return home following H-1B Visa fee increase. The US has introduced a USD 1,00,000 annual fee for all H-1B visa petitions, including new applications and extensions, effective September 21, 2025. Gupta shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 20, 2025, and reflected on her journey and wrote, “'I was fortunate to graduate in 2005, when H-1B norms were far more favorable in the US. But things changed quickly in 2008 during the financial crisis.” She encouraged students feeling disheartened by the new visa rules, and said, "India of 2025 is a far more exciting place than India of 2005 ever was. Chin up. Aao, ab laut chalen." Her message offered hope and reassurance, urging Indian students in the US to explore the growing opportunities in India. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Microsoft, JP Morgan Issue Advisories to Employees Holding H-1B and H-4 Visas After Donald Trump Hikes Fees; Ask Them To Return to US by Tomorrow.

Radhika Gupta Says ‘India of 2025 Is a Far More Exciting Place Than India of 2005 Ever Was’

I was fortunate to graduate in 2005, when H-1B norms were far more favorable in the US. But things changed quickly in 2008 during the financial crisis — many Indian students felt upset, lost, and stuck. Some eventually returned home, and years later, even those of us who still… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) September 20, 2025

