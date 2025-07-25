Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta, a strong advocate of systematic investment plans (SIPs) for young Indians, has urged investors to balance savings with enjoyment. Taking to X, she emphasised that hard work’s rewards should be savoured, not just saved. "My job is to sell SIPs, but I always tell everyone - young and old - to take the time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work," Gupta said. She added, "Save, but also spend, on things that give you joy, because it makes the journey worth it." Highlighting the importance of balance, she noted, "At the end of the day, life is not a race of who has the highest NAV of most rupees, but who has lived most joyfully." "The middle path exists, and it is a good one," she concluded. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Expresses Disappointment With iPhone 16 Camera, Considers Switching to Google Pixel, Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Reacts.

‘My Job Is To Sell SIPs’: Radhika Gupta’s Balanced Advice

शुरू किया था सफ़र एक ख़्वाब के साथ, आज एक छोटी सी ख़ुशी से दिल भर आया। मेहनत की मिठास कुछ और ही होती है। My job is to sell SIPs, but I always tell everyone - young and old - to take the time to enjoy the fruits of your hardwork. Save, but also spend, on things that give you… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) July 23, 2025

