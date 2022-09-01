After the new episode of She-Hulk dropped today, MCU fans were in for a surprise to see rapper Megan Thee Stallion in Jameela Jamil's (Tatiana Maslany) show. Rejoicing over the same, while netizens shared their excitement, it was JJ who shared a picture of the duo on the micro-blogging site confirming it was her who asked Megan to star in the MCU show. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Megan Thee Stallion Rumoured To Appear in Tatiana Maslany’s Marvel Series.

You're all welcome! ❤️ I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen. 👑 https://t.co/kEQH9oXIeE pic.twitter.com/c9Ro2RzLhR — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2022

THE BEST POST CREDIT SCENE IN MCU #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/EjQpasiOi7 — tiff hotd era (@midknightsons) September 1, 2022

Let's talk about Megan Thee Stallion and she hulk twerking 😂 that's the funniest thing I have ever seen.#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/N2JHe0hfsy — PLC85 (@PLC85_) September 1, 2022

