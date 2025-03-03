The Monkey, written and directed by Osgood Perkins, was released on February 21 and is now set to hit Indian theatres on March 7. Based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Christian Convery, among others. The story follows twin brothers who discover a sinister wind-up monkey, triggering a series of tragic deaths that tear their family apart. Years later, the cursed toy resurfaces, forcing them to confront its dark and deadly past. 'Thunderbolts' to Have Early Release in Indian Cinema.

‘The Monkey’ India Release Date

