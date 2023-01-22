Sheezan Khan's mother took to Instagram and revealed her daughter Falaq Naaz is hospitalised. Along with it, she also penned a long note questioning the judicial system over her son's arrest. For the unaware, Sheezan is in police custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma on December 25. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Accused Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected by Vasai Court.

Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)