Has Avinash Sachdev Unfollowed Falaq Naaz on Instagram? Here’s the TRUTH

vinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz met each other in Bigg Boss OTT 2. A few fans recently noticed that the actor unfollowed Falaq on Instagram, and now here's what Avinash has to say about the incident!

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2024 07:09 PM IST

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz were the two most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The duo developed a special bond inside the house, and have continued to remain good friends. Recently, fans noticed that Avinash unfollowed Falaq on Instagram and wondered if all was well between them. Addressing the same, Avinash told Pinkvilla, 'It was just an internet error. I was suddenly logged out of my account. I felt somebody else hacked it and logged in. However, the issue is rectified now and I got my account back. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Logon ko kaam nahi hai kuch (There's nothing like that. People don't have anything else to do).' Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Avinash Sachdev Says He Is Completely A Changed Person Now.

Avinash Sachdev Breaks Silence on Unfollowing Falaq Naaz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tags:
Avinash Sachdev Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz Controversy Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz Instagram Bigg Boss OTT 2 Falaq Naaz
