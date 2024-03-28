Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz were the two most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The duo developed a special bond inside the house, and have continued to remain good friends. Recently, fans noticed that Avinash unfollowed Falaq on Instagram and wondered if all was well between them. Addressing the same, Avinash told Pinkvilla, 'It was just an internet error. I was suddenly logged out of my account. I felt somebody else hacked it and logged in. However, the issue is rectified now and I got my account back. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Logon ko kaam nahi hai kuch (There's nothing like that. People don't have anything else to do).' Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Avinash Sachdev Says He Is Completely A Changed Person Now.
Avinash Sachdev Breaks Silence on Unfollowing Falaq Naaz
View this post on Instagram
Has Avinash Sachdev Unfollowed Falaq Naaz on Instagram? Here’s the TRUTH
vinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz met each other in Bigg Boss OTT 2. A few fans recently noticed that the actor unfollowed Falaq on Instagram, and now here's what Avinash has to say about the incident!Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2024 07:09 PM IST
Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz were the two most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The duo developed a special bond inside the house, and have continued to remain good friends. Recently, fans noticed that Avinash unfollowed Falaq on Instagram and wondered if all was well between them. Addressing the same, Avinash told Pinkvilla, 'It was just an internet error. I was suddenly logged out of my account. I felt somebody else hacked it and logged in. However, the issue is rectified now and I got my account back. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Logon ko kaam nahi hai kuch (There's nothing like that. People don't have anything else to do).' Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Avinash Sachdev Says He Is Completely A Changed Person Now.
Avinash Sachdev Breaks Silence on Unfollowing Falaq Naaz
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month
Nicole Kidman Approves of Olivia Rodrigo’s AMC Theatres Ad Recreation, Actress Says ‘Adore You’ (See Pic and Watch Video)
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Receives Special Jersey As He Features in 100th Indian Premier League Match for Delhi Capitals, Achieves Feat in RR vs DC (Watch Video)
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Releases List of Eight Candidates for LS Polls: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 28, 2024
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar Included As DC Opt to Bowl
- Read More
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Releases List of Eight Candidates, Fields Rahul Shewale and Sadashiv Lokhande
PM Narendra Modi Security Vehicles: National Green Tribunal Denies 5-Year Extension for Registration of Armoured Vehicles Used by SPG for Prime Minister’s Security
Ecuador Shocker: Guayaquil Prison Becomes Battleground As Prisoners Clash With Military
London Shocker: Teenager Allegedly Stabs Man on Moving Train Near Beckenham, Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Disturbing Video Goes Viral
‘No Sane Man Would Believe It’: Watchman Accused of Having Forcible Sex With Woman at Crowded Juhu Chowpatty Gets Bail, Bombay HC Terms Complainant’s Version ‘Unbelievable’
‘Lions Do Not Run They Walk Slowly’: Gujarat High Court Rejects Railways’ Claim That Asiatic Lions Death From Train Hits Took Place While Chasing Prey
-
Robbery Caught on Camera in Telangana: Miscreant Smashes Car Window, Makes Away With Rs Two Lakh Cash in JangaonToday's Trends
- INR
- USD
- EUR
- Bitcoin(BTC)₹59,12,9462.37%
- PM Narendra Modi Security Vehicles: National Green Tribunal Denies 5-Year Extension for Registration of Armoured Vehicles Used by SPG for Prime Minister’s Security
Ecuador Shocker: Guayaquil Prison Becomes Battleground As Prisoners Clash With Military
London Shocker: Teenager Allegedly Stabs Man on Moving Train Near Beckenham, Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Disturbing Video Goes Viral
‘No Sane Man Would Believe It’: Watchman Accused of Having Forcible Sex With Woman at Crowded Juhu Chowpatty Gets Bail, Bombay HC Terms Complainant’s Version ‘Unbelievable’
‘Lions Do Not Run They Walk Slowly’: Gujarat High Court Rejects Railways’ Claim That Asiatic Lions Death From Train Hits Took Place While Chasing Prey
-
Robbery Caught on Camera in Telangana: Miscreant Smashes Car Window, Makes Away With Rs Two Lakh Cash in JangaonToday's Trends
- INR
- USD
- EUR
View all
- Bitcoin(BTC)₹59,12,9462.37%
- Ethereum(ETH)₹2,98,9591.22%
- Tether(USDT)₹83.320.37%
- BNB(BNB)₹48,8962.93%
View all
City Petrol Diesel New Delhi 96.72 89.62 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.74 94.33
Currency Price Change
-
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship
-
Maharashtra Horror: Man Sets Wife and Two Minor Daughters Ablaze After Trapping Them Inside House in Ahmednagar Village, Victims Charred to Death
-
UK: Bus Driver Caught Receiving Oral Sex With His Pants Down on Roadside in Norfolk’s Sprowston, Police Begin Probe After Photo Surfaces
-
Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Bites Off Wife’s Finger During Domestic Dispute in Sardarnagar After Accusing Her of Having an Affair