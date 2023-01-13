Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan is in police custody after the suicide of ex-girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma. The Vasai court on Wednesday said that it will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by actor Sheezan Khan, arrested by the Waliv police on abetment to suicide case. The Vasai court rejected the bail plea of Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma death case on January 13, Friday. Abhishek Nigam Replaces Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba – Dastaan Ek Kabul Following His Arrest in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case – Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Tunisha Sharma death case | Bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan rejected by Vasai Court. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

