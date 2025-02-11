Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Falaq Naaz recently underwent surgery for appendicitis. She revealed that her condition was more severe than anticipated, as the surgery had been long overdue. Despite clear signs from her body, Falaq admitted to ignoring the pain, initially attributing it to menstrual cramps and ovulation discomfort. Sharing hospital photos, she urged women to listen to their bodies, get regular check-ups, and not tolerate pain. Grateful for the support of family and friends, Falaq vowed to prioritise her health moving forward. Check it out. ‘I Have a Vagina’: Transgender Designer Saisha Shinde Shares Photos From Hospital After Transition Surgery.

Falaq Naaz Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)