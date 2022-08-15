Smriti Irani, who is renowned as Tulsi from cult show Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi lost a dear person yesterday. A billionaire business magnate, stock trader, and investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was like a brother to her and he died due sudden cardiac arrest, suggest reports. Smriti took to social media to share a post which read: ‘I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor , the badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer’. Smriti Irani Denies Allegations of Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Running an Illegal Bar in Goa.

Take a look:

He was tenacious , he was tender , he was graceful, he was as my gentle giant . Bhaiyya always told me ‘ apan apne dam par jeyenge ‘ .. and he lived on his own terms .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 14, 2022

In another post she titled him as a legend

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala… the legend, the legacy will live on .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)