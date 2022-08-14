Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Billionaire veteran investor and Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai. The Prime Minister said that Jhunjhunwala was full of life, witty and insightful and leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world.

Check Tweet:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

