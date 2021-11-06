Fans have been waiting for the latest season of the sci-fi series Stranger Things for quite a long time. However, seems like they need to wait more, as the hit show will be arriving on Netflix sometime in 2022. Now, the makers of the show have dropped a new teaser titled Welcome to California on November 6, and indeed it'll add to your curiosity, In the clip, we see Eleven writing a letter to Mike and also teases a spring release.

Watch Stranger Things 4 Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)