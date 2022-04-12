The highly anticipated trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 is finally out and it delivers on all ends. Looking like the most action-packed season yet, this outing sees the town of Hawkins get ready for a war as new threats emerge. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and more return as we see some new characters pop up too. The first part of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27 while the second part premieres on July 1.

Watch The Trailer:

