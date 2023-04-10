Episode three for Succession Season Four was a big one. We will be diving into spoilers here, so just be a bit careful, but a lot did go down here. One of the biggest moments of the episode was, of course, the death of Logan Roy. A lot of fans were taken by surprise, and many are calling this one of the "best" episodes in television history as well. The main trio of Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are receiving acclaims for their performances as well. Especially Snook, who fans are clamouring to get an Emmy now. Here are some of the reactions from fans. Indian Fans Disappointed by Succession Season 4 Not Streaming in India; Here's Why the HBO Drama Isn't Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

One of the Best...

this episode of SUCCESSION is going to go down in history as one of the best episodes in modern TV history, the kind that defines what the series has always been about while capturing the raw humanity of the deeply flawed, broken people that are the Roy Family. I’m still reeling. — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) April 10, 2023

They Really Did It...

they really killed Logan Roy on Easter that man truly was the antichrist #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/EjETyBkA7b — jenneth goulet | succession spoilers (@kennyroysgrammy) April 10, 2023

A Titan Achievement!

Apropos of nothing: Brian Cox’s turn as Logan Roy is a career-defining performance for an all-time great performer. A titanic achievement in the pantheon of television. #Succession pic.twitter.com/MZpUdod51j — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) April 10, 2023

They Better Start Engraving It!

sarah snook’s emmy is being engraved as we speak omg — tabitha 🥩 (@cinedruig) April 10, 2023

Give It to Them!

I’m sobbing. Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are second to none. They’ve all stepped it up in a huge way. Give them Emmys. #Succesion #SuccessionHBO — Sare 💘 (@RoseNyborg) April 10, 2023

We All Have!

who’s signed up for the sarah snook emmy campaign — best of sarah snook (@bestofsnook) April 10, 2023

