Elon Musk congratulated the Grok team for achieving massive success over the past year. According to a user on X, xAI's Grok witnessed the highest growth rate of 1,343,408% between August 2024 and July 2025. The user also said that the Grok AI chatbot ranked second among 10,500 AI tools with a weighted average of 0.42. He said Grok beat OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Gemini and had monthly visitors double to 129.8 million in the latest quarter. Elon Musk reacted to this post, saying, "Great work by the @Grok team!" ChatGPT Go: OpenAI Launches New Affordable Subscription Plan in India Starting INR 399 per Month; Check Key Benefits, Limits and More.

