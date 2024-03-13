Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandra recently shared moments from her Goa haldi ceremony with Karan Sharma on Instagram. The photos captured the vibrant celebration with family. Surbhi reminisced about their Goa trip and aimed to recreate the lively Goan atmosphere with colourful decor and music by DJ Sahib. Actress Bhoomika Mirchandani’s witty remarks and spontaneous shayaris added to the joyous vibe, setting the mood for a memorable occasion. For the unversed, Surbhi and Karan married in Jaipur on March 2. Check her post below! Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz to Get a Sequel? Here's What We Know!

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

