After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao has once again joined hands with Maddock Films for a drama titled Bhool Chuk Maaf. The movie, written and directed by Karan Sharma, features Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. A teaser for the film was released in February, which hinted at a small-town romance. In a fresh update shared by the makers, the film has a new release date. Previously Scheuled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025, Bhool Chuk Maaf will now arrive in cinemas on May 9, 2025. With this, the makers have avoided a clash with Sunny Deol's highly anticipated action film Jaat, which is scheduled for an April 10 release. Maddock Films shared the announcement through a motion poster and wrote, "Apni haldi mein hi atak gaye Ranjan aur Titli! Kya unki shaadi ka din aayega kabhi? Pata chalega 9th May ko." ‘Jaat’ Trailer: Sunny Deol Unleashes an ‘Atom Bomb’ of Action, While Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh Make Menacing Impact (Watch Video).

