Suhas Yathiraj made every Indian proud after winning a silver medal for the country in the men's singles para-badminton at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Suhas Yathiraj visited the Ekana Cricket Stadium during the Kashi Rudra vs Noida Kings UP T20 2024 match and even presented Kashi Rudra's captain Karan Sharma with a Player of the Match award after his stunning performance for his team. Kashi Rudra won the match by 79 runs after bowling out Noida Kings for just 88 runs. Suhas Yathiraj even spent some time in the commentary box of the Ekana Cricket Stadium. DPL T20 2024; East Delhi Riders Lift Title With Thrilling Three-Run Win Over South Delhi Superstarz.

Suhas Yathiraj Visits Ekana Cricket Stadium

At the UPT20 Cricket League in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/gb7Q7Yf2zt — Suhas L Yathiraj (@suhas_ly) September 8, 2024

Suhas Yathiraj at the Cricket Commentary box

At the Cricket Commentary box, with Saba Karim, Ex Indian Cricketer @ Lucknow Ekana Stadium - UPT20 League. pic.twitter.com/fdCV7GZZv6 — Suhas L Yathiraj (@suhas_ly) September 8, 2024

Suhas Yathiraj Presents Player of the Match Award

