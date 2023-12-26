Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with Tanya Jacob in a beautiful ceremony on December 25 in Lonavala. Photos and videos from the wedding have gone viral online, showcasing the couple's elegant and romantic pastel looks. For the shaadi, while Tanya wore a blush pink lehenga adorned with intricate details and complemented it by stunning jewellery whereas Tanuj looked dapper in a matching pastel sherwani paired with white pants.Congratulations to the happy couple! Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani Gets Engaged to Tanya Jacob, Shares Pics on Instagram.

Tanuj Virwani Weds Tanya Jacob:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeddingSutra.com (@weddingsutra)

Bride and Groom, Tanya and Tarun:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Art Cafe (100k) 🎯 (@iambollywoodbaba)

