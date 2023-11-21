Tanuj Virwani is popularly known for his role in the series Inside Edge. He is also known for his works in Code M, Poison, Illegal among others. The actor got engaged to Tanya Jacob and shared a few pictures on Instagram with his fiancée who is seen flaunting the engagement ring. Tanuj mentioned in his Insta post’s caption, “Cannot wait to spend the rest of my Life with you @tanyajacob1 Welcome to the Fam.” Lauren Gottlieb Gets Engaged To Tobias Jones! ABCD 2 Actress Shares Beautiful Photos Of Her Marriage Proposal On Insta!

Tanuj Virwani And Tanya Jacob Engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanuj Virwani (@tanujvirwani)

