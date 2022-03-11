Season three of The Boys is just a few months away and we finally gotten our first poster for it. The poster sees Billy Butcher with glowing eyes, hinting that he has superpowers. This could probably mean that our heroes might be getting superpowers this season to take the fight to the supes. Season three of The Boys releases on June 3, 2022.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field. pic.twitter.com/SSbJxgGsut— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 10, 2022

