Kapil Sharma makes a rib-tickling comeback with The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, now streaming on Netflix worldwide. With his unmatched wit and charisma, Sharma solidifies his position as India's comedy icon, spreading laughter to viewers in 192 countries. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor graced the premiere episode, later joined by Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor, who also discussed her upcoming project on Netflix. Netizens laud the show for its hilarious content, describing it as entertaining, fun-filled, and an ideal way to spend leisure time. Check it out here. The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Release: Here's How To Watch Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's Comedy Series Online!.

Neetu Kapoor Talks About Ranbir

Hilarious

Neetu Kapoor Spills Facts

Loved the new episode of TheGreatIndianKapilShow.. Kafi time baad Sunil Grover ko dekh kr vapas usi roop me bhot mazaa aya..#TheGreatIndianKapilShow #KapilSharma #SunilGrover #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/fcTFw1kP6v — Chai Pop Culture (@ChaiPopCulture) March 30, 2024

What A Reunion

We Can't Stop Laughing

