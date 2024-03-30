Kapil Sharma and his team return to entertain viewers with laughter in the upcoming comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to premiere on March 30. The show also marks the return of Sunil Grover after a hiatus of many years. New episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Netflix. The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover Makes Shocking Revelation on His Six-Year-Old Fight With Kapil Sharma, Says ‘It Was a Publicity Stunt’.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Sharma's Show On Netflix

Dekho dekho… hum aa gaye aap sabko hasane 😎 Go and watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow now! Streaming every Saturday at 8pm, only on Netflix! ✨ pic.twitter.com/7pAoTx94u7 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 30, 2024

