The Idol series that features co-creator The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in the show is being reshot. Yes, Sam Levinson has taken the directing duties after director Amy Seimetz stepped away from the project and is now reshooting the series according to reports. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Reunite for ‘Die for You’ Remix (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Sam Levinson scrapped all of Amy Seimetz’s work for ‘THE IDOL’, reshooting the entire series himself. This reportedly weakened the show’s overarching message and instead increasing the amount of disturbing sexual content and nudity. (Source: https://t.co/1YtnNP4HH0) pic.twitter.com/9DnZDxnUA8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)