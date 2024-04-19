Through a social media post, BLACKPINK's Jennie and rapper Zico recently announced their collaboration for a new track titled "SPOT!". Zico teased the collaboration earlier, and today, he delighted fans by dropping more updates on their upcoming track. He shared two posts from their recording session on his Instagram handle, giving fans a sneak peek into the making of their upcoming track. Zico and Jennie's latest track, "SPOT!" will be released on April 26. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Matt Champion Collaborate for a Sweet Love Song, Duo Shares Demo Clip on Instagram! (Watch Video).

