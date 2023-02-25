Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are back again. The duo released their latest collaboration on Friday, a remix of The Weeknd's 2016 Starboy hit "Die for You", reported People. In a newly added verse, Grande, sings, "I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do / But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you / And yes, I'm blamin' you / And you know I can't fake it, now or never / And you insinuatin' that you think we might be better / Better me and you / Yeah, I know you do." Just Look Up Song: Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi’s Track From Netflix’s Don’t Look Up Is Magical With Heart Touching Lyrics (Watch Video).

Grande and The Weeknd both celebrated the release of their "Die for You" remix with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages Friday. "DIE FOR YOU REMIX OUT NOW @theweeknd," Grande wrote alongside the images of herself and The Weeknd from over the years.

In another post, she shared a snippet of the new track and captioned it with an emoji of a pink heart being struck by a blue arrow. The Weeknd, meanwhile, shared a similar selection of shots of himself and Grande in his own post, captioning it, "DIE FOR YOU REMIX // the journey continues @arianagrande." Did The Weeknd Drop a Hint About His New Album ‘The Dawn’ With a Cryptic Instagram Post? (View Pic).

Watch The Video Here:

"Die for You'' marks the fourth time that Grande and The Weeknd have collaborated together, reported People. The Weeknd is featured on "Love Me Harder" from Grande's 2014 sophomore album, My Everything and "Off the Table" from her most recent album, 2020's Positions. Back in 2021, the artist also recruited Grande for his After Hours remix of "Save Your Tears."