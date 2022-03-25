Kapil Sharma-hosted Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly to go off air temporarily soon. However, no confirmation about the same hasn't been unveiled yet. Reports suggest that, Kapil will be unavailable for the show due to his upcoming US-Canada Tour 2022. Meanwhile, a source was quoted as saying to Indian Express, "Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break."

Here's Kapil Sharma's Latest Post On His USA Tour:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Check Out The Report Below:

The Kapil Sharma Show, which broadcasts on Sony TV, is currently set to go off air temporarily since its host Kapil Sharma is unavailable to shoot episodes due to his forthcoming USA tour. Considering, Kapil Sharma’s popularity, the makers have decided to give the show a bre… pic.twitter.com/capfrlf3B3 — Pasand Apki (@Apki1Pasand) March 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)