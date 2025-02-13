Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on India’s Got Latent, an old clip of comedian Kapil Sharma from Comedy Nights with Kapil has resurfaced and gone viral. The joke, which was cracked years ago, features Kapil talking about kids' dedication to cricket, highlighting how they wake up as early as 4 AM to watch matches but would never do the same for studies. He then humorously adds that some even wake up at 2 AM, only to accidentally witness their parents engaged in what he jokingly refers to as “Maa Baap Ki Kabaddi” before falling back asleep. Kapil had said, “Cricket ka match shuru hona that 4 baje, aur phir yeh maa baa ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hai (The cricket match was set to start at 4 AM, but they ended up watching their parents' kabaddi and fell asleep).” ‘Any and All Rape Is Ok?’: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Speaks Up for Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina Amid Legal Drama Over Controversial Joke on ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Maa Baap Ki Kabaddi’ Joke Video Clip

To those who are thanking Kapil Sharma for clean comedy should watch this clip... same vibes of #BeerBicepsGuy but in a subtle way Clean comedy in this age are from Amit Tandon, Ravi Gupta, Zakir Khan, Rajat chauhan etc pic.twitter.com/vnVcrrMzHV — A K ಎ ಕೆ 🇮🇳 (@AK_Aspire) February 13, 2025

