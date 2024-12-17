Kapil Sharma recently landed in trouble after the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show went on air. Netizens criticised the comedian for an alleged racist joke that he made about Baby John producer Atlee during the episode. However, after things got out of hand, Kapil Sharma reacted to the same and offered a clarification on X (previously Twitter). Re-sharing a video posted by a user, the comedian asked him to point out where he spoke about Atlee's looks. In the same post, he also requested users to "stop spreading hate on social media" with such baseless allegations. However, in his latest post, netizens once again slammed Kapil Sharma, this time for defending his actions. One user wrote, "What else do you mean by 'where is Atlee?'" while another commented, "Is it not kind of racist ?". ‘Pls Don’t Spread Hate on Social Media’: Kapil Sharma Reacts to Controversy Over Alleged Racist Remarks on Atlee, Requests Users To Cross-Check Content Before Reacting.

Netizens React to Kapil Sharma’s Clarification on the Atlee Comment

There can only be 2 meanings, one he is a small time unestablished director, another you are talking about his colour. What else did you mean sir? Could you explain? — Potassium Cyanide (@zippynathan1974) December 17, 2024

A User Wrote -

What else do you mean by “where is Atlee?” what exactly were you implying there ?? — Fastrack Deals (@FastrackDeals) December 17, 2024

Was This Subtle Yet Evident Racism?

You think we can't understand your subtle but evident Racism — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) December 17, 2024

Perhaps the Question Was Framed Incorrectly

I think question was not good. — Jahangeer (@Jahangeer_86) December 17, 2024

Confusing

What else do you mean by “where is Atlee?” Yes you are talking about his skin colour here! — Aparajite (@amshilparaghu) December 17, 2024

Another User Wrote -

