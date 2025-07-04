(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Chinki Minki Duo Surabhi and Samriddhi Announce Emotional Split After Winning Hearts As Twin Sisters on TV and Social Media (View Post)
Popular twin sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi, known as Chinki and Minki, have announced their decision to part ways as a duo. Famous for their fun appearances on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' the twins shared an emotional note on social media, saying they are ready to explore their individual journeys and asked for fans support.
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 04, 2025 12:03 PM IST