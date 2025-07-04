Surabhi and Samriddhi, the identical twin sisters everyone loves as Chinki and Minki, have decided to part ways as a pair. Known for their fun acts on The Kapil Sharma Show and social media, the news came as a surprise to fans. In a heartfelt post, “With a heavy heart, we are parting our ways as a jodi. We’ve decided to explore life on our own paths now.” They also captioned, “Grateful for everything we’ve shared and excited for what lies ahead. Keep cheering for both of us with your love and blessings.” Their caption was filled with emotion, asking fans to continue cheering for them both. Though this marks the end of their on-screen duo, it's the beginning of two new solo journeys. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’: Cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal Unleash Their Fun Avatars in Upcoming Episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Show (Watch Promo).

Surabhi and Samriddhi Shares Post on Instagram – See Post