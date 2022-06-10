During the Summer Games Fest, we were treated to a new look at the upcoming The Last of Us TV series, but that's not all the new news that we received. Series creator and showrunner Neil Druckmann even announced that original Joel and Ellie actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will have a role in the show as well, and will be playing new characters. The Last of Us First Look Revealed! Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic Thriller To Release in 2023 (View Pics).

Check Out The Source Below:

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson both have roles in HBO’s ‘THE LAST OF US’ series. pic.twitter.com/DdsSGQeo43 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 9, 2022

