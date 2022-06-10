The Last Of Us is an apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic HBO series is based on the video game The Last Of Us developed by Naughty Dog. The series will star Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The makers of the show have revealed the first look for the series. In the video game, players control a character named Joel who is a smuggler that has to escort a girl named Ellie across the United States that is post-apocalyptic. The HBO series will wrap filming on June 11 and will release sometime in 2023. The Last of Us: HBO Confirms Pedro Pascal's Zombie Show Won't Premiere This Year.

View tweet below:

First look at HBO’s ‘THE LAST OF US’ series. pic.twitter.com/a4B3i51pun — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 9, 2022

