HBO unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 at SXSW, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey. Picking up five years after the harrowing events of Season 1, the new instalment teases a world even more brutal and unpredictable. The trailer is packed with tension, action and fiery destruction, hinting at growing conflicts—not just with the monstrous infected but also between Joel and Ellie. As their relationship faces new challenges, the stakes have never been higher. The second season of the critically acclaimed series is set to premiere on April 13 on HBO. ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Teaser: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Return to a Bleaker World Full of Infected; Also Meet Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby and Isabel Merced’s Dina (Watch Video).

Watch ‘The Last of Us Season 2’ Trailer Video Below:

