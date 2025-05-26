Naughty Dog, the video game developer, shared a post on May 26, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is now available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC. The remastered version brings upgrades in graphics and full support for the PlayStation DualSense controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Gamers can also get Widescreen, Ultrawide, and Super Ultrawide support. The game includes two new unlockable no return characters, and four new maps to test the gaming skills. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is priced at USD 49.99 for PlayStation users. PC players can purchase the game on Steam and Epic Games for INR 3,299. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Update: Upcoming Action RPG To Feature Two Cities Including Night City and New City That Feels Like ‘Chicago-Gone-Wrong’, Says Game Series Author Mike Pondsmith.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Launched on PS5 and PC

"We let you both live, and you wasted it!" The Last of Us Part II Remastered is now available on PS5 and PC. PS5: https://t.co/TBeXBTtnRu Steam: https://t.co/p2tDhmSdGa Epic: https://t.co/1m8ZmUFtGL pic.twitter.com/WY7qc8d5N4 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 26, 2025

