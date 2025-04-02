PlayStation has announced its list of upcoming game releases for April 2025. The lineup includes Koira on April 1, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered will launch for PC users on April 3. The Promise Mascot Agency (PS5, PS4) and Blue Prince (PS5) will be available on April 10. Additionally, the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 2 will come on April 15. The Rusty Rabbit and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive on PS5 on April 17, and the Lunar Remastered Collection (PS5) on April 18. The month will continue with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PS5, PS4) and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on April 24. The Days Gone Remastered will arrive on April 25, and Forza Horizon 5 will feature on PS5 on April 29. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to iOS and Android Devices on April 14, Pre Registration Available on App Store and Google Play Store (Watch Trailer).

PlayStation Game Lineup, April 2025

