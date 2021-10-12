The Shrink Next Door trailer is out! The first three episodes of the dark comedy miniseries will drop on November 12 on Apple TV+. The story is based on the true incident of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around and then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better with personal boundaries. Over 30 years, he'll learn all about them and what happens when they get crossed.

Watch The Trailer Below:

