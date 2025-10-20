Apple services are reportedly down for its users. As per Downdetector, users have reported problems with the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Support, and Apple Music. The outage appears to have affected several regions and many users shared their experiences on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The disruption has left many users unable to access Apple’s services. Many Apple customers took to X to express their concerns. One customer wrote, “As of right now Apple is experiencing major outages with the App Store and Apple TV and Apple Music.” Another added, “Apple TV is still down!?” Another said, “Apple your app store is down” while another said, “Apple TV is down as well.” WhatsApp Spam Messages Control: Meta-Owned Platform Tests Monthly Message Limit on How Users and Businesses Reach Unlisted Contacts.

User reports indicate problems with Apple Music since 12:17 AM EDT. How is it affecting you? #AppleMusicDownhttps://t.co/6ExFTuukgq — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 20, 2025

User reports indicate problems with Apple Support since 12:09 AM EDT. How is it affecting you? #AppleSupportDownhttps://t.co/fvWeflXqQh — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 20, 2025

User reports indicate problems with Apple TV since 11:57 PM EDT. How is it affecting you? #AppleTvDownhttps://t.co/wiYYG7XtP6 — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 20, 2025

User reports indicate problems with App Store since 11:57 PM EDT. How is it affecting you? #AppStoreDownhttps://t.co/NTVCvoymdr — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 20, 2025

Every Apple service down right now: TestFlight Apple Music App Store Apple Games Apple TV iCloud storage upgrades — Aaron (@aaronp613) October 20, 2025

Apple TV is still down !? This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/4ZQvaPnX5H — C.Summers (@killachris1) October 20, 2025

