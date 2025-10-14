Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan are teaming up once again for the sequel to their 2023 Apple TV hit, The Family Plan. The follow-up, titled The Family Plan 2, sees the Morgans head to Europe during Christmas to visit their daughter, who’s now in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend. But what starts as a heartwarming family reunion quickly spirals into chaos when they find themselves facing an unexpected threat - someone from Dan’s past. Kit Harington (best known as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones) joins the cast as the film’s antagonist. Directed by Simon Cellan Jones, who also helmed the first instalment, The Family Plan 2 is set to stream exclusively on Apple TV from November 21, 2025. The Family Plan Movie Review: Too Many Bumps in This Mark Wahlberg Action-Road Trip Comedy!

Watch The Trailer of 'The Family Plan 2':

